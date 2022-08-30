Capricorn Daily Horoscope for August 30, 2022: Take a break and go on a trip

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Capricorn, you may understand that you need to take a pause on your investments. You may be patient enough not to hurry and may enjoy the current financial stability. Family may encourage you to take a break and go on a short trip. You may have a wonderful evening with your near and dear ones. You may continue doing something that may prove good for your health. However, you may need to be little cautious on the professional matters. Your boss may not be very happy with your performance and may escalate this further. It may be good if you do not take this to your heart and work with complete dedication. You may stay healthy and it may not make any negative impact on your day.

Capricorn Finance Today You may not look at any new venture. You may postpone making any fresh investments. Though you may not face any losses, you may avoid any change on the financial front. It’s only that you may be extra careful today.

Capricorn Family Today You may have an enjoyable day today with your loved ones. You may plan to organize a family gathering so that you are able to meet your near and dear ones. You may also think of a short vacation to indulge in complete fun.

Capricorn Career Today It may be unlikely for you to do anything great in your current profession today. You may get to see a different side of people at your workplace. This may disappoint you and make you realise how to treat people. Capricorn Health Today You may eat healthy food and may manage to control your urge for fried snacks. In case you are looking at losing weight, you may find time and resume your workout. You may ensure to remain fit.

Capricorn Love Life Today You may be in a playful mood today. You may enjoy the day playing a board game or watching tv with your partner. Everything may go in a smooth manner today. There may not be any stress and so you may just sit back and relax. Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

