Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Jan 15: Take some special care of yourself

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It seems as if the whole universe is going to favor the Capricorn natives today. You are likely to remain optimistic and your self-confidence may remain high. This is a favorable time to start something new. It can turn out to be a period of achievements, efforts and forward movement in the professional and personal life. Take on new ideas and revamp existing ones. Perseverance and tact are the skills that may get you far right now. You could gain through travels and may get a chance to go on a journey of self-introspection which may boost your self-confidence. If you are a student, you are likely to perform exceedingly well in your academics. Help of an elder or expert may enable some of you to clinch a property deal on the most favorable terms.

Capricorn Finance Today

Businesspeople can enter into new partnerships. Income from overseas may increase and some of you would be able to repay pending bills along with some debt pay-ups. However, there is a possibility of loss of some valuables or cash through theft or negligence which may lead to stress and mental agony.

Capricorn Family Today

Your friends and family are likely to stand by you like a rock in times of need. Ageing parents may demand your time, which luckily, you will be able to provide. Your sense of humor may keep everyone entertained at home.

Capricorn Career Today

Those looking for a new job can expect positive development on the work front. You are likely to be presented with an exciting opportunity to enhance your skills, which you should not let go. Formulating new strategies and accepting challenges may bring success today.

Capricorn Health Today

Beware of eating something that you are allergic to, as even a slight carelessness may have adverse consequences. You need to take some special care of yourself as the stars aren’t in your favor today as far as health is concerned. Remain alert against seasonal or minor ailments.

Capricorn Love Life Today

This isn’t the time for guesswork in your relationships, and you will need to be sure of your feelings. Try to spend time with people that you’re close to for a new perspective. You could experience some ups and downs in your relationships is you take partner for granted.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

