Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 2: Feel the love

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is a favorable day for those who have been trying hard for a long time to be a perfectionist on the professional front. All their hard work and efforts may be paid off. They may get a promotion or client appreciation. Cloud of confusion may be clear soon on the love front and you may feel blessed to have an understanding and jovial life partner by your side.

A sweet evening is foreseen on the domestic front. You may feel healthy and motivated to work on important tasks with greater passion and perfection. It may be easy for you to give your best at work as you have both good mood and health.

Some might be busy planning or executing family trips. Some may be confused about career progress and career path.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead!

Capricorn Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition and you may be motivated to earn more money. Some may earn profit from a business deal. Some excellent property deals may come your way, so think about them.

Capricorn Family Today

You may have a wonderful day and enjoy the company of your loved ones. A family trip may allow you to enjoy a great time with family members. Today, you may have funny conversations with your cousin or siblings and enjoy a cheerful aura at home.

Capricorn Career Today

All your confusions and doubts regarding your career path may be clear and you may be ready to take on all challenges on the professional front. You are in the mood to earn more money and step out of your comfort zone.

Capricorn Health Today

You have been watching over your diet and weight for a long time, now it's the right time to reap the rewards. You may get back in shape or achieve your fitness goals.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You may feel love in the air and your partner may show more love and care. Good news is predicted on the love front, so be ready for pleasant surprises.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Royal blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026