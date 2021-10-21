Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 20: Take good care of health

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is a lucky day for you. Those who have been planning to start a new business, they can go for it. Experience always matters, so try to take advice from an experienced businessman. There is a lot to work on before investing money in an entirely new business, so avoid taking any decision in haste.

Your planets are in your favor, so you can plan a business or leisure trip today. Those who have just switched jobs, they should try to mix and mingle with new colleagues. Some may find relationships and dating opportunities coming in their ways. What planets have in store for Capricorn, find out.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your financial condition is good and you can help a needy person today. Some of you may get home loans sanctioned. You may have to spend money upgrading your vehicle. Those who want to start a new business, they need to consider all the aspects before blowing up their savings.

Capricorn Family Today

Your beloved may not be in a good mood today. Someone in the family may have some minor health issue, try not to neglect it. Taking family members for granted is not advisable.

Capricorn Career Today

Some will remain committed to their work and intensify their efforts to achieve goals on the professional front. You will get appreciation from seniors for your ability to handle work challenges.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health will be satisfactory today. Some will encourage themselves to sleep well, eat well and join gym to achieve fitness goals. You should be careful while doing heavy workout.

Capricorn Love Life Today

It's a good time to rekindle your love life and show respect towards each other. You can plan a memorable evening with your lover by going for a candle light dinner or shopping. Some may get married with desired partner soon.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Grey

