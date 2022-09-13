Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sep 13, 2022: Better job prospects await

CAPRICORN(Dec 22-Jan 21) The day may support Capricorn natives in terms of organization, mastery of situations and deadlines. However, you must keep in touch with reality in order to follow through with the perspectives you have foreseen for yourself. Even critics would be impressed with your risk-taking abilities. Professionals may receive a lucrative opportunity with better job prospects. You will be relieved of your worries which will influence your domestic environment positively. Some of you may not receive gains from investment in shares. Calculated moves may be needed to earn a steady income. You can remain mentally preoccupied with something important during a fun trip and miss out on all the fun. Your spirituality and mental serenity are intimately linked to your health and well-being. Enhance mental strength if you want a life of tranquility, peace, and riches. Dealings in disputed properties can affect your reputation and can also burn a hole in your pocket. Capricorn natives get an appreciation for helpful nature in their social circle.

Capricorn Finance Today If you are into a business, then you may face hardships and will achieve success only after a lot of hard work. Avoid being too experimental on the financial front. Hold on to your savings and spend wisely today.

Capricorn Family Today A few frictions or misunderstandings at the beginning of the day could spoil things for you. Handle all disputes and misunderstandings with care and understanding for faster resolution. You are also advised to watch your words; else it may tarnish your reputation.

Capricorn Career Today You may be able to manage your time effectively on the professional front which can enhance your productivity. Capricorn natives working in the field of social media will be able to showcase their skills which will be appreciated.

Capricorn Health Today Capricorn natives may take a keen interest in spiritual activities to enrich their life. Yoga and spiritual healing are likely to keep you happy and bring overall wellness. It is important to take some time off and unwind with your favourite activities.

Capricorn Love Life Today The energy of the day favors Capricorns’ love relationships. Do not skimp on compliments and tokens, but do not overstep the boundaries of what is permitted by your partner. You will meet someone interesting if you are single unexpectedly.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON