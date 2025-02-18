Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 18, 2025 predicts good results today

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 18, 2025 04:09 AM IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, February 18, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Have a proper financial plan today and be careful about transactions.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Some troubles help you grow

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 18, 2025. Settle the professional issues with diligence.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 18, 2025. Settle the professional issues with diligence.

Settle the issues in the love affair and continue working to overcome the professional challenges today. Wealth demands special attention and health is good.

Be cool and calm in the love affair. Settle the professional issues with diligence. Have a proper financial plan today and be careful about transactions. Your health is good today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be realistic and shower affection on the partner to get it back. You are fortunate today as the lover will support your every endeavor. You must also be careful about the words you use while sitting with the partner as some statements may be misunderstood by the lover, leading to chaos. Your attitude is crucial here. Some married females will have issues due to the interference of a third person in the family life that may require the intervention of the spouse.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Keep the office life productive and continue your performance. Team managers or team leaders should have alternative plans in case a project goes haywire. Those who are into aviation, automobile, construction, publishing, hospitality, and biochemistry will have a fully packed day where even arguments and criticisms will affect productivity. Some professionals will not receive the expected appraisal. Entrepreneurs handling manufacturing-related businesses will see good results today. Students appearing for examinations need to work hard today.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You must be careful about your financial transactions today. Ensure you keep the financial accounts clear and transparent. Some females can expect a hike in salary as well. You may also spend money on charity today, especially in the second half. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. While dealing with properties and investments, you must maintain patience. Businessmen may handle transactions in foreign currency.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will trouble you. However, some children may develop bruises while playing and may also have minor infections on the throat, skin, and nose. Start the day with mild exercise or yoga. You may also sit idle under a tree for some time in the early morning which will refresh your thoughts.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On