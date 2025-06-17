Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
Capricorn Horoscope for 17 June 2025: There may be minor health issues today

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 17, 2025 04:09 AM IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle pressure with a smile

The relationship will be exciting today. Pick up new challenges at work to give the best results. You will also be prosperous. Minor health issues may come up.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Wealth will flow in throughout the day in the form of returns from previous investments or as pending dues. (Freepik)
Look for pleasant moments in the love affair. The professional journey will be successful there is prosperity as well. Pay attention to your health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in the relationship and value the emotions of the partner. Your commitment in the love affair may be questioned by the lover but you should not despair. Instead, talk about this to clear out things and stay happy today. The evening hours are crucial for married male natives who are hooked to office romance as the spouse will find this out. Single female natives will receive a proposal from an unexpected person, which will surprise you. Think deeply about it before making a decision.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment to the job will have a positive impact on your career. New responsibilities will come up and you will also get the opportunities to get an appraisal or promotion, It is good to be innovative at team meetings and also maintain a cordial relationship with the management. Some salespeople will struggle to meet the target. Handle the office pressure with confidence. Some of your words can be misunderstood and hence be diplomatic and up to the point while conversing within the team.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of money. Wealth will flow in throughout the day in the form of returns from previous investments or as pending dues. You may financially help a needy friend or sibling but ensure you will get the amount back whenever needed. A relative or friend will ask for monetary help which you cannot refuse. Travel may be in the card which may require finance. Avoid monetary disputes within the family.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

There will be minor health issues today. You should not skip medicines and those who are ona a vacation must be careful while taking part in adventurous activities. Females will have menstrual complaints and this will also require medical attention. Seniors should not miss medication even while traveling. Viral fever, throat infection, headache, and fatigue will be common today. Two-wheelers must wear a helmet and should not break traffic rules.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
