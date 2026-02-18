Capricorn Horoscope Today for February 18, 2026: The stars hint at new career opportunities

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Conquer the world with an attitude Settle the relationship issues. Value the professional guidance of seniors in crucial tasks at the office. Be careful about the financial decisions today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay away from arguments in the relationship. Ensure you meet the management's expectations. Do not go for blind monetary investments. Minor health issues will also come up.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. Your attitude is crucial while spending time together. You should also provide space to the partner and not impose your ideas, which may hamper the relationship. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover over the phone and must share emotions without inhibition. You should also stay away from extramarital relationships. Married females must also be careful not let a third person dictate things in the family life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today Be professional at the workplace. IT professionals, as well as graphics designers, will be upset as the clients will want them to rework a completed project. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today can attend them with confidence. Those who want to quit the job may put down the paper and update their profile on a job portal. New interview calls will come up. Politicians need to be vigilant about conspiracies within the group. Entrepreneurs may have new ideas, but they wait for a day or two to bring them out.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today Keep the day free from monetary issues. You will be successful in meeting the expenditure at home, but it is wise to avoid lending a big amount to a friend or relative. Do not blindly trust a friend with financial affairs. You should also be careful while making online payments to strangers. Some females will renovate the house today. Those who want to invest in the stock market need to analyze every factor and should also take the help of an expert.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today There can be issues related to the lungs or bones. Females may have skin infections, while children may miss school due to viral fever or oral health issues. Avoid anything that may affect your digestion, and keep physical fitness in mind while consuming food. Some natives will also develop infections that will impact their daily lives. It is also good to avoid alcohol while driving.

Capricorn Sign Attributes Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color : Grey

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

