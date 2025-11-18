Capricorn Horoscope Today for November 18, 2025: There may be challenges related to office politics

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love challenges Romantically, you are blessed & you’ll have options to professionally grow. Wealth will come to you from different sources. Your health is also good today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Make your day highly romantic and ensure you keep your lover in a good mood. Take up new assignments that will help you prove your mettle. Your financial status will be good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Do not stick to a love affair where you don’t feel honored. Be careful while you make statements while spending time with your lover, as some words can be distorted by the lover, leading to chaos. You may also take the initiative to introduce the lover to the family. Marriage is also on the cards. Some love affairs may turn toxic, and you may consider coming out of it. Single females may find a new person today. However, wait for a day or two to propose.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

There will be challenges related to office politics. You must be ready to take up new tasks at the workplace. Academicians, healthcare personnel, copywriters, botanists, and police personnel will have a normal day. However, IT professionals will need to rework certain parts of the task, which may test their patience. If you’ve got creative ideas, launch them and you’ll see how successful they will become. Your business will see long-term profits. Entrepreneurs will get funds even from abroad for business purposes.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You can be sure about the financial status, as wealth will come in from different sources. Fortunately, you will see a good return from a past investment. This will also motivate you to invest in the stock market. You may sell off a property that you have tried selling for a long time. Use this opportunity to repay a loan and also to wind up previous financial transactions. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters for trade expansions.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You need to have a balanced office and personal life. It is good to keep a watch on the breathing as minor complications may come up in the later part of the day. Those who have digestive issues or severe headaches will need medical attention. Pregnant females should be careful while riding a two-wheeler today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)