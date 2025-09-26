Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
Capricorn Horoscope Today for September 26, 2025: Government employees can expect a change in location

ByDr J.N Pandey
Updated on: Sept 26, 2025 04:11 am IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters for trade expansions.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have pleasant moments today

Be comfortable in the love affair and settle all existing issues. Keep the office life productive today. Wealth permits crucial financial decisions as well.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Be sincere in love, and this will help troubleshoot the issues in life. Look for more opportunities to prove your mettle at work. Utilize the prosperity to meet the financial demands. Health is also good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You should be ready to compromise in the relationship. Despite a minor issue over the attitude, you will love spending more time with your lover today. Single females will meet someone special while travelling at an official function, family event, or restaurant. As the stars of romance are stronger, you may express the feeling and have a positive response. Some relationships may go wrong, and the lovers may lose mutual interest. This means it is time to go separately.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the details. Those who are into banking, accounting, and finance must be careful about the amounts in the second part of the day. Government employees can expect a change in location. You may invite criticism from the clients. Businessmen handling construction, hospitality, electronics, and food processing will see minor challenges in the second part of the day. You may be required to handle tax-related issues. Students will also be successful in academic examinations.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be at your side. However, you should not spend lavishly. Instead, prefer safe investments. The second part of the day is good to invest in the stock market, while you may also seriously consider donating money to charity. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters for trade expansions.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Your health will have minor complications. The second part of the day can be crucial for those who have a history of chest or heart-related issues. There can also be digestion issues, and you must be careful while taking food from outside. Children may develop bruises while playing today. The chances of accidents are high, and you should follow all traffic rules.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
