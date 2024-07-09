Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024 predicts rekindling of old affairs

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You never let troubles impact your life Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024. Take up new tasks at the office to give the best performance.

Celebrate love today and keep egos out of the relationship. Have a proper professional plan today to accomplish the assigned tasks. Health is also good.

Take up new tasks at the office to give the best performance. Your love life is creative and productive today. Have control over the expenditure. Minor monetary issues will come up.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You may meet up with an ex-lover to rekindle the old affair today. However, married persons must ensure it does not put their marital life in danger. Open communication is crucial in the relationship and spend more time together. Those who are traveling must connect with their lover over call tp express their emotions. Married Capricorns should not try to dominate over the spouse which can lead to friction. Be a patient listener and shower affection on the partner.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities wait for you at the workplace. You may have a tight schedule where some professionals may also work additional hours. Healthcare professionals need to be extremely careful as they would have to handle some critical medical cases. Students may find the examinations a little tougher but they will be able to crack the papers. Some minor confusion will take place within the team and you need to handle this crisis diligently. A statement will be distorted, causing trouble. Businessmen would also launch new ventures today.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Be careful while making financial decisions today. The day may not be productive in terms of wealth and this may stop you from luxury shopping. Do not invest in stock or speculative business. However, you can buy electronic appliances or even jewelry today as investments. Ensure you have a good rapport with the partner as minor financial arguments may come up today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. You need to stay away from tobacco and alcohol. A senior person at home may be hospitalized. Pregnant women should avoid adventurous games. You should start the day with exercise and must also be careful while boarding a train or bus. There will be official pressure and start the day with meditation to face it calmly.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)