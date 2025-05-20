Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2025, predicts good opportunities at work

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a dark horse today Keep the love affair engaged and continue your commitment to the job to obtain the best results. Prosperity also exists today. No major health issues will come up. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, 20 May 2025: Wealth is at your side and you will resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or relative.(Freepik)

Stay sincere in the relationship. Continue your commitment at the office and you may meet the expectations. Both health and wealth will also be good today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be careful about the interference of a third person which can be critical today in the love affair. You should be ready to take up criticism in the love affair and it is good to handle this diplomatically. Ensure you do not humiliate the lover through words or actions. Some love affairs will develop cracks over office romance and it is wise for married men to keep their marital life safe from extramarital affairs.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Expect good opportunities where you will prove your professional mettle. It is crucial to keep a distance from office politics. Government persons will also move today to new places. Those who are in the judiciary will be scrutinized while authors will have their work published. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers. You may also switch the job today for a better package. Businessmen can also expand their territories as this is a good time to invest in new areas and locations.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth is at your side and you will resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or relative. You may require sparing for a celebration at home. Some Capricorns will need money to meet the educational needs of the child studying abroad. It is also crucial to have professional knowledge about the stock market before you decide on investments. Consider large-scale investments today including in stock and speculative business.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced personal and professional life. Stick to a healthy diet plan and also quit alcohol which may impact your health in the long run. Children may have cuts while playing but do not worry about it much. Some females may also complain about migraine or body aches. Avoid driving at high speed, especially at night as the horoscope predicts an accident as well.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

