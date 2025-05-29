Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, predicts minor health issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 29, 2025 04:09 AM IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Wealth will pour in and some will also receive success in real estate.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not miss the opportunities in life

Ensure you devote more time to the relationship. Take up new tasks at work to prove your diligence. Though prosperity will be there, health may be an issue.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, 29 May 2025: Your career will take a new turn with new opportunities knocking on the door. (Freepik)
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, 29 May 2025: Your career will take a new turn with new opportunities knocking on the door. (Freepik)

Be sensitive in the relationship. Settle the issues at the workplace and continue handling the wealth carefully. Your health may have minor issues today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

There will be fun in the love affair today. Despite minor tremors in the first half of the day, you both will have a happy time together. The second part of the day is good for taking the approval of your parents for marriage while you may also consider spending more time together where you will engage in activities that are exciting. It is also crucial to provide personal space to the lover today. Married females will see the interference of a friend or a relative in the family life which may lead to turbulence in the coming days.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your career will take a new turn with new opportunities knocking on the door. Keep the seniors happy through your performance. Healthcare, IT, legal, hospitality, finance, animation, architecture, automobile, and management professionals will see new opportunities abroad. There will be chaos at team meetings but you will succeed in convincing the clients with your communication. Businessmen will be successful in finding new partners while traders will also settle issues with local authorities.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will pour in and some females will also receive success in real estate. Today, it is auspicious to invest in property or gold. Some Capricorns will buy a new vehicle while there will also be incidents where you will require spending for a friend or a sibling. The second part of the day is crucial for seniors who are into business as new partnerships will come in, helping to expand the trade to new territories.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may stop you from taking part in adventurous activities including rock climbing or underwater sports. You may develop headache or stomach pain but this won’t be serious. Those who are driving must be careful and should follow all traffic rules. Some seniors may have complaints related to pain in joints which will need medical advice.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
