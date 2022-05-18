Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 18, 2022

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn born, it is no doubt that your ever ambitious and career-oriented side is going to reflect in all of your big endeavors today. You are ready to take up the world with a stride and make every effort that are needed to make success yours. You can also get a finer taste for music and arts and therefore you can have some mood to visit to an exhibition, museum or an art festival going on in your nearby locality. Taking friends along with this trip can also add up to the fun and excitement. You can also think of having a pet today as you are seeking some life time friendship and commitment.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your financial prospect seems to be okay as predicted by the stars and planets in your horoscope. You can have the support of an old friend in uplifting your financial status.

Capricorn Family Today

Be selective of what you are saying and to whom you are saying. There are chances of you getting misinterpreted therefore; you shall stay polite and watchful of your words today.

Capricorn Career Today

You are dreaming of a big and bright career, and luckily you shall have luck by your side to prove that you are on the right path. You only need to take few more steps and you shall reach to the top very soon.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health is getting better day by day and you shall also witness some positive changes in your fitness levels. But that doesn’t mean that you are allowed to take all of this for granted.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Being romantic is what you want to stay like for the day. You can stay in a mood to surprise your partner or spouse with some fresh flowers and take them to a special romantic place.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Dark Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON