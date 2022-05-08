Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 8, 2022

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you are likely to handle all tasks intelligently and tactfully. You may need to give a chance to subordinates to prove their competence on the professional front. You may need to review your investment plans to get the best out of your money. Alongside, you will be able to handle challenges on the home front as well. Solve domestic disputes on priority to maintain peace at home. You may find yourself drawn to a person of the opposite sex you may have met recently. This is not an auspicious time to invest in land or property. Some of you may have to spend on litigation-related matters. The dedicated students may get awards and scholarships for their exceptional performance in an exam or competition. There could be an impromptu trip related to work or finance. Grab the chance as it may bring a novel experience. You are likely to be the star attraction of the gathering you may attend.

Capricorn Finance Today

You would the right instincts for choosing sensible investments. It may improve your financial position drastically. Larger purchases – a car or a house don't faze you. Businessmen would successfully implement their expansion plans.

Capricorn Family Today

At times, you can be harsh in your speech and the choice of words can impact your relations. You may get into an argument with your family members but handle the situation calmly.Keep a contingency plan ready, while organizing an event, you may need it.

Capricorn Career Today

It is a fabulous time to network and meet new people, they may help you expand your horizon of work. Last-minute planning, meetings, and presentations may come up. You will be expected to step up and take charge. Grab the chance as this may bring you into the spotlight.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health is likely to be stable and fine. But do not take your health for granted. Pay more attention to the balance between activity, relaxation and pleasure. A deep-tissue massage or sauna may work wonders.

Capricorn Love Life Today

If you are single you may get in touch with someone with whom you have had a recent disconnect. You would be surprised by the intensity of your emotions. Some may even rediscover their romantic passions.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

