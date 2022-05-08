Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 8, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your communication skills may take you places in your organisation. A flawed financial planning can find you in hot water. Home may turn into a happening place soon! This is an auspicious day to start something new. A balanced diet and total abstinence from junk food is important at this juncture to remain healthy.

Love Focus: Don’t broach any controversial subject with partner today as it may lead to arguments.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may be on a saving spree for some important future event. Professionals need to remain alert, as chances of mistake cannot be ruled out. Self-discipline will be important to remain healthy. Support will be forthcoming from friends and family for your dream project. A long drive is likely to prove exhilarating and help you refresh.

Love Focus: Good fun is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Overspending during shopping is foreseen, but it will not dent you financially. Professional problems are likely to be resolved efficiently. Taking all the precautions for retaining good health is likely to assume importance at this juncture. Parents will be most supportive and will go out of their way to fulfil your desire. You are about to bring about a positive change in your life.

Love Focus: Stars on the romantic front look strong, so those looking for love should double their efforts!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Financially, your efforts to save money will pay rich dividends. A game of one-upmanship may commence on the professional front. Don't take health for granted. Your loving care is likely to find a family member back on his or her feet. There is an outside chance of meeting a person today, who will help you out.

Love Focus: A kiss and make up situation will keep the love boat on course and cruising smoothly!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Something that is not your responsibility may come to you. A new venture may not give immediate profits, but it will ultimately be a winner. Friends and relations will prove to be a big support. You will make your trip fun by persuading your best friend to accompany you. Spirituality may have special significance for you and make you more religious-minded.

Love Focus: You are likely to add to your relationship to make it an enriching experience!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financially, you do well by turning your focus on enhancing earning. Expect things to move as planned on the professional or academic front. A matchmaking process for the eligible is likely to have a positive outcome. There is a likelihood of travelling to a distant place for meeting someone close. There is a chance to become a part of an excursion that you had always wanted to.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp may express his or her feelings for you and make you happy.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A project started by you is likely to become financially viable. Difficulties in completing the given tasks on the professional front are indicated. Someone you respect may honour you by his or her visit to your place. A chance to accompany someone overseas or out of town may come to you. Celebrating an event can keep some happily occupied.

Love Focus: Romantic life will be most satisfying.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Off White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is the best time to take a short break and, what’s more, you will be able to get leave too! An opportunity to gain financially will be seized. You are likely to muster enough courage to call a spade a spade on the family front. You are likely to occupy a pride of place in a social function. Read between the lines before signing a property deal

Love Focus: A match for the eligible is likely to be found.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will find ways to earn an extra buck and consolidate your financial front. Your excellent performance is likely to bring you to the notice of those who matter. Take precautions against changing season. Your positivity will be most contagious and keep the domestic atmosphere fun-filled. Property owners may think on the lines of construction.

Love Focus: Lover will be most receptive to your ideas today, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Businesspersons are likely to get good opportunities. Wealth and fame is likely for those seeking it. Tread carefully on the family front as a difference of opinion threatens to spoil the domestic atmosphere. A holiday trip promises good fun and an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate. Extending monetary help to the needy will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Your attempts to rekindle your love life will be successful, so get set for an exciting time!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will have to be more meticulous in where you put your money to get adequate returns. Distractions at work may hinder completion of an important task on the professional front. Chances of strengthening the bonds with those you are causally acquainted with cannot be ruled out. An exciting vacation is foreseen. An intellectually rewarding time is foreseen in a gathering of like-minded people.

Love Focus: You will muster the courage to express you love for someone you adore.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be in a position to spend more on things that you felt reluctant to previously. You will need to put in some more efforts to improve your performance. Domestic atmosphere will be most peaceful and will help you let your hair down. You are likely to think better ways of doing, what you do best. Friends travelling with you will make the journey exciting.

Love Focus: Your romantic desire is likely to be fulfilled today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON