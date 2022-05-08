Aries Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 8, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, your general attitude is likely to be joyful. Your assumptions and projections on the professional front may prove correct. They may add to your reputation. However, some of you could face unforeseen expenses. You need to avoid hasty decisions on the romantic front as you may regret them later on. You may have to organize a family function or wedding at your place soon. Avoid ignoring minor aches as they may become a cause for concern. A short journey is on the cards the day that will help you regather your thoughts. Those working in the real estate industry are likely to witness positive results. You will believe in the act of giving and would like to engage in social work. Those planning to move abroad for higher studies can succeed and hear some positive news towards the end of the week.

Aries Finance Today

You can also face some difficulty in accumulating wealth but will be able to do so after consistent efforts. You might suffer unpleasant consequences if you make a big investment or acquisition now. Tread carefully.

Aries Family Today

Your relationship with your father will be tense, however, you will be able to resolve any impending issues. You will need firm handling to talk a wayward family youngster.

Aries Career Today

Work is likely to be stable. You need to stay focused and try to finish your pending work today. Those working in a government job can get promoted. While, those in the field of research, experimentation or study are likely to taste success.

Aries Health Today

Try your hand at something new. A new fitness routine or diet. You are likely to be pleasantly surprised. If you have low blood pressure issues then take care of your diet. Avoid putting off a visit to a doctor if you feel discomfort.

Aries Love Life Today

Try to find an opportunity to pamper your loved one. Organise a surprise or an impromptu treat at their favourite place. Your significant other will deeply appreciate the gesture. Those single can expect to get into a new relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

