Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 8, 2022

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may have to toil hard to complete a pending assignment or project on the professional front, but you will succeed. You remain on a steady wicked with timely and wise decisions on the financial front. A matrimonial match for someone in the family is likely to make all members happy. A favorable outcome of your efforts on the romantic front is indicated. You are likely to be in a mood to get away from the daily grind and take a much-needed break. It may rejuvenate you and bring new vitality to your life. Maintain a distance from junk food to safeguard your health. Those involved in research work or scientific activities could experience a good stroke of luck and success in their endeavors. Rewards and recognition are also in offing. Inventing joint property is fraught with unforeseen complications. Be attentive to the term of the deal to avoid losses.

Gemini Finance Today

The day is going to be auspicious to get into new partnerships. You may remain confident and are likely to make a huge purchase. It's a good time to invest in riskier projects which you were cautious about before. But use your common sense and avoid undue risk.

Gemini Family Today

If you are willing to compromise, everything will be fine at home. Avoid unrealistic expectations from your family members. Pay attention to any advice given to you by your elders, it may prove very beneficial.

Gemini Career Today

You may be pumped up with new ideas that may leave others in awe. These ideas are likely to benefit your career in the future. Set aside important issues for another day; focus on the creative part of your work. You will be pleasantly surprised by the outcome.

Gemini Health Today

If you want to show off a chiseled figure; step up your exercise routine. Eat a balanced diet, and focus on high-protein foods. Results will show very soon. Your anxiety may cause some problems in your lifestyle. Focus on positive thoughts.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may succeed in letting go of the person who may have hurt you the most. This is likely to make you feel happy and confident. You need to allow yourself to heal and move on. Staying in the past does not allow one to grow.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON