Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 8, 2022

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

It is a promising time for ambitious professionals to demonstrate technical skills and abilities to move ahead in their careers. You may act restless and moody today. Don't be overconfident. You are likely to be motivated to satisfy your materialistic desires which can impact your bank balance. Health remains good, as you keep yourself active. You will witness happiness in your family and married life. Students can feel distracted and may get diverted from their goals. This is a favorable time if you are planning to make investments in property. It may help consolidate your financial position. Those who look for a scholarship or plan to study in foreign countries may have to wait a bit to get what they want. An impromptu vacation may materialize and prove to be a lot of fun. You will be the cynosure of all eyes on the social front, but don’t let it get to your head.

Pisces Finance Today

You may lose some money today if you engage in gambling, so refrain from the same. It's important not to allow your exuberance to take control of your money, so keep an overview of your finances. Think twice about whether a purchase is really necessary.

Pisces Family Today

You will be experiencing a wonderful evening with your family members and your beloved by your side. The time is going to be fun reliving old memories and funny incidents. Young ones in the family may benefit from the peaceful atmosphere.

Pisces Health Today

You succeed in finding a like-minded fitness group to continue your fitness journey. Your body and mind are particularly well balanced. You possess the necessary energy to put in place long-awaited plans.

Pisces Career Today

Those who are working in MNCs will get opportunities to improve their work profile which will lead to good incentives. Approach projects with healthy optimism. You may accomplish tasks in a self-assured manner, alleviating any concerns others might have.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your partner will be supportive of you and help you in all your endeavors. Those caught in a toxic relationship will have the courage to move forward. This will also help you in making a new beginning and creating opportunities for yourself.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

