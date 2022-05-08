Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 8, 2022
Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 8, 2022

  • Dear Pisces, your daily astrological predictions for May 8, 2022 suggests, you may act restless and moody today.
Pisces Daily Horoscope for May 8: Health remains good, as you keep yourself active.
Pisces Daily Horoscope for May 8: Health remains good, as you keep yourself active.
Published on May 08, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) 

It is a promising time for ambitious professionals to demonstrate technical skills and abilities to move ahead in their careers. You may act restless and moody today. Don't be overconfident. You are likely to be motivated to satisfy your materialistic desires which can impact your bank balance. Health remains good, as you keep yourself active. You will witness happiness in your family and married life. Students can feel distracted and may get diverted from their goals. This is a favorable time if you are planning to make investments in property. It may help consolidate your financial position. Those who look for a scholarship or plan to study in foreign countries may have to wait a bit to get what they want. An impromptu vacation may materialize and prove to be a lot of fun. You will be the cynosure of all eyes on the social front, but don’t let it get to your head. 

Pisces Finance Today 

You may lose some money today if you engage in gambling, so refrain from the same. It's important not to allow your exuberance to take control of your money, so keep an overview of your finances. Think twice about whether a purchase is really necessary.

Pisces Family Today 

You will be experiencing a wonderful evening with your family members and your beloved by your side. The time is going to be fun reliving old memories and funny incidents. Young ones in the family may benefit from the peaceful atmosphere.  

Pisces Health Today 

You succeed in finding a like-minded fitness group to continue your fitness journey. Your body and mind are particularly well balanced. You possess the necessary energy to put in place long-awaited plans.

Pisces Career Today 

Those who are working in MNCs will get opportunities to improve their work profile which will lead to good incentives. Approach projects with healthy optimism. You may accomplish tasks in a self-assured manner, alleviating any concerns others might have. 

Pisces Love Life Today

Your partner will be supportive of you and help you in all your endeavors. Those caught in a toxic relationship will have the courage to move forward. This will also help you in making a new beginning and creating opportunities for yourself.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

