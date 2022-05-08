Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 8, 2022

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you may stay competitive and would be ready to face all situations with courage. You will be able to influence people with your words and speech. Be careful while delegating work, as a misstep may create problems for you on the professional front. Handsome returns on short-term deposits are indicated, as they go according to plan. At times, you get annoyed easily over small issues which should be avoided. An unpredictable mood of a partner or spouse may lead to misunderstanding, so keep your cool. Procrastination on the health front will undo all your good work, so get set to shake a leg. You may get the support of your family at this time. Some of you may gain from ancestral property. Your status in your social circle may increase. Your may plan to go out on a short trip with your friends. Students should participate in extracurricular activities to maintain their focus. This may help break the monotony.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your financial position promises to remain vibrant all day. You would be inclined to spend lavishly at this time. It is also a perfect day for settling outstanding financial matters. It may further enhance your finances.

Sagittarius Family Today

There is likely to be a strong bonding with your family members and there will be harmony. It’s time to enjoy life with family and friends and to plan leisure activities together. It may cement your bonds.

Sagittarius Career Today

You will be successful if you are working in a government job. You may get the backing and support of your seniors for your initiatives. Don't be too reticent about your career plans. Make others aware of what’s on your mind. You'll receive valuable tips and support from colleagues.

Sagittarius Health Today

You may remain committed to total fitness and will be inclined to do vigorous exercises. Recognizing your vitality others may rely on your strength in the event of any pressurized situation that crops up.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

In your married life, there are chances of quarrels and it is advisable to resolve all issues amicably. Try to speak to a friend who can bring a sense of calm to the storm in your mind. Avoid disclosing your romantic affair to a casual acquaintance. It may bring you disrepute.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

