Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 3, '22 states, lucrative day

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Capricorn professionals will be able to get their due promotions and increments today. There may be a new collaboration or investment that can give a boost to your career. So, watch out for new opportunities. Traders may have a lucrative day today. Those dealing in precious metals and gemstones may especially reap rich gains. Family life will be harmonious and you will get to spend quality time with your family members, especially your younger siblings. Some you may have to travel a significant distance for work. Your health may not permit any long-distance. You may be prone to small injuries, so watch your step. To feel positive and motivated make sure you keep yourself healthy and fit. Your health determines your state of mind. Some Capricorn students may face problems and obstacles in their field of studies. They are advised to seek expert assistance without any delay. You may be rushed into buying property, but take your call.

Capricorn Finance Today Your financial position is also likely to show improvement. Investment in gold and silver investments can pay off handsomely. New business opportunities may arise as a result of collaborations or concepts for some Capricorns.

Capricorn Family Today Your relationship with a family member is likely to improve which will enhance family harmony. Your inner voice and the blessings of elders will assist you in weathering the storm around you. Your relationship with your siblings will also improve.

Capricorn Career Today A new professional prospect will knock on your door. Decide with the care you want to proceed ahead with it. In the workplace, you will receive assistance from your superiors, who will assist you in completing duties efficiently.

Capricorn Health Today Capricorn natives are likely to become conscious of their health today. Practicing yoga and meditation on daily basis will help you to keep fit. Avoid taxing or over-exerting your body. Listen to the signals from it and act upon them.

Capricorn Love Life Today Pleasant developments in romantic life may keep Capricorns upbeat. If you are married, your partner will be agreeable and supportive of your choices. Singles can look forward to a period of happiness and excitement as an old friend may pop the proposal you were expecting!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

