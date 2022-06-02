Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
horoscope

Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for June 2,'22 states,financial bind

Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) It may be an average day for you today. On the professional front, not much is likely to happen. To build a name for yourself at work, you may need to stay in the spotlight. Your family life is likely be balanced. However, your family members may not appreciate your domineering nature at home. Money matters may necessitate serious consideration. Increasing expenses may put you in a financial bind. You may also need to watch your intake in terms of health. Too much of anything can be detrimental to your wellbeing. As far as your relationship is concerned, your partner may be rather demanding at this time. To keep your love life on track, you may need to pay attention to their requests. Taking a trip together could be beneficial to your relationship. Your real estate transactions may not turn out as intended. Students may perform well in exams. 

Capricorn Finance Today Your financial situation may be a bit unstable. But with your honest efforts, it is likely to improve. To be prepared for a rainy day, you need to effectively manage your money. Seek a loan to pay off earlier business debts. 

Capricorn Family Today Minor squabbles with your mother are likely. However, do not take them lightly. Remain calm in such circumstances. Newlyweds may get to enjoy alone time together at home. This may add to the intimacy in their relationship. 

Capricorn Career Today You are likely to succeed professionally. However, there will be jealous coworkers who might want to bring you down. Recognize their hidden agenda and remain unfazed. Do not be affected by negativity vibes. 

Capricorn Health Today To maintain a healthy lifestyle, you need to control your diet. To calm your agitated senses, be patient and practice yoga and meditation techniques. This is likely to assist you in overcoming anxiety and building mental strength. 

Capricorn Love Life Today If you are serious about getting married, your family may put pressure on you to do so as quickly as possible. Making judgments under duress is a recipe for disaster. Take time to learn about the complexities of a married life. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Color: Golden Brown 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

