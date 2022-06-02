Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 2, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will have enough to buy a luxury item. A good deal is certain to come your way through your negotiating skills on the professional front. You may be compelled to attend a family function which you are not keen on. Keep some time in hand before starting out to avoid rushing on the road. Choosing healthy alternatives will help keep you in shape. Some of you are likely to come a step closer to acquiring property.

Love Focus: Good time is foreseen in the company of someone you have a soft corner for on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

There is a need for you to stop and take stock of the situation on the academic or professional front. Spending time together with the family is indicated and may take the shape of a shopping spree! Going on a vacation by road may turn out to be a thrilling experience. A property can come into your name through inheritance. On the academic front, those pursuing studies may have to start burning the midnight oil. You will be able to strike a fine balance to achieve good health. Financially, you are likely to earn well and spend well too in things that catch your fancy.

Love Focus: It will not be in your interest to spoil the relationship with someone you don't see eye to eye.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will find distinct improvement in your fitness level, as you step up your efforts on the health front. Unexpected support coming your way at work is likely to ease the job. Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. Some of you may get a chance for a vacation to get away from the daily grind. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably.

Love Focus: Complaining attitude of lover may get your goat and lead to differences.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Exercising strict control over what you consume promises good health. Financially, you will remain in a comfortable situation. Fame and recognition come to you from work on the professional front. Your concern for someone in the family will be most touching and will be roundly appreciated. Travelling to meet someone close is likely and will prove enjoyable. Some of you are likely to get value for money on a used car or appliance.

Love Focus: Lover may need space, so give romance a break.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Outdoor sports promise to keep you slim and trim. Don’t pick up an argument at workplace as it can go against you. Someone trying to stand on his or her own two feet on the family front is likely to make you feel proud. A joint vacation with your near and dear ones is likely to add to the excitement. A new acquisition is likely to enhance your prestige. Financial condition is set to improve for some as profits accrue.

Love Focus: Understanding and love will make you feel closer to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A change of scene may be required for improving health. Spending less on something expensive is possible, but will need your bargaining powers. A nice posting is in the offing for those in uniform. Homemakers will be able to put their ideas into action on the domestic front. Investing in property will be a step in the right direction. Once you clarify your mind, you will be able to enjoy the day to the fullest.

Love Focus: Some turbulence on the romantic front is foreseen for those not being able to devote much time to lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Be regular in your workouts to keep good health and remain fit. You will make yourself secure on the monetary front by being judicious in your spending. Something that is your responsibility at work is likely to bring excellent results. Spouse may not be able to devote much time to you. It will be fun accompanying the family on a trip out of town.

Love Focus: Making your romantic life lively and happening is on the cards and promises lots of fun.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Health remains excellent. Financial problems can force you to make compromises in your quality of life. Things finally start working for you on both the personal and professional fronts. Those planning for a short vacation will find this an ideal time. Budgetary planning will be required for those going in for a renovation. Someone is out to tarnish your image on the social front, so remain careful.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to get reciprocated, so expect the love life to blossom!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Something initiated by you at work will start giving encouraging results. A family youngster may need to be dealt with firmly as regards spending money. Going on a fun trip with friends is on the cards. Desist from taking hasty decisions regarding property. Someone is likely to extend full support to you on the social front. Good health is assured. You will need to be more judicious in what you do with your money to multiply it.

Love Focus: Lover may be touchy and want space, respect that.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Things look up on the professional front as you are likely to be entrusted with a prestigious assignment. Family life is cruises along smoothly and promises immense enjoyment. Driving out to meet an old friend or relative is possible. It is best to avoid outside food. Suggestion for investing money needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. A decision on the property front is likely to be in your favour.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation is likely to develop soon.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your exercise routine will ensure you remain fit and energetic. You are likely to grow monetarily stronger by taking some good decisions on the financial front. Too much work on the professional front may compel you to spend extra hours, but you will be able to tackle it in an orderly manner. Your suggestions on the domestic front will be welcomed by spouse. An exciting time is foreseen for those setting out on an overseas trip. Property may be acquired by some.

Love Focus: Partner is likely to share your interests and ideas to make you feel nice, so do reciprocate in the same manner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Jogging or walking will help keep you on the go. It is best not to loosen the purse strings till you become financially stable. You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front. A family gathering is on the cards and promises much enjoyment. A much anticipated leisure trip may not prove as exciting as anticipated. You will manage to get a disputed property under your name. This is a good day to start a thing you had been thinking for long.

Love Focus: Love life appears most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

