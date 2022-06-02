Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 2, '22 states, a cheerful vibe

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)You may succeed in keeping a peaceful relationship with everyone at home. You are likely to keep your loved ones entertained with fun activities. In your romantic life, you can expect some excellent news. This may keep you in a positive frame of mind. It may be difficult for you to advance in your career. Do not let your temper flare up ruin your day at work. Your health may be in good shape. It may become your priority to make an effort to avoid lifestyle-related problems. Because of your solid financial position, you may be able to lavishly spend on yourself and people who matter to you. You are likely to do well in property matters. Travelling to a distant location is likely to improve your mood and relax your senses. Low grades may stem from students’ lack of concentration in class.

Leo Finance Today This is a good time to invest in shares as there are substantial returns are expected soon. You might benefit from consulting a financial specialist. This is an excellent moment to begin a new business venture.

Leo Family Today On the domestic front, a cheerful vibe is likely to prevail. You may appreciate spending time with your loved ones. Children are likely to become a source of joy due to their remarkable achievements. Enjoy the time together.

Leo Career Today On the professional front, you may be obligated to pay more attention to your subordinates’ working. Failing which may put you in trouble. You may be held responsible for it. To succeed at work, you may need to stretch your limits.

Leo Health Today On the health front, minor concerns may arise. You may learn to slow down and effectively align your thoughts. The best antidote is likely to be preventive treatment and healthier lifestyle choices. This may preserve your health.

Leo Love Life Today For you, love is in the air! Make the most of the opportunity by spending more time with your significant other. Your cheerful disposition, warmth and loving nature is likely to melt your partner’s heart and bring you two closer together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

