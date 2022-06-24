Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for June 24,'22 states,positive news

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Today can be day where you expect excellent things on the family front. Your love life looks good today and there are great chances you’ll not be able to take that trip you’ve been planning to as the travel front seems bad today. It is going to be a moderate day in terms of your profession as things may turn pleasant or backfire today. You can expect an enjoyable atmosphere amongst your family as the family front as the cards show, is excellent today. Refrain from taking major decisions on the career front as it might backfire but if there is an opportunity coming your way, do take it up as it might prove to be beneficial.

Capricorn Finance Today Cards show that your financial front seems good for you today. It is better you keep your savings going and you may plan on investing on things that might give you higher returns. You can go for increasing your standard of living and investing in things that offers you to give gains as it will prove to be beneficial for you in the later future.

Capricorn Family Today The family front looks good today. You can expect an enjoyable atmosphere amongst your family members. Great things are waiting for you at home. But it is not the time to plan a trip or a weekend getaway with your family. Although, a dinner or things you plan at home can prove a delightful and stress-free time in your life.

Capricorn Career Today Your career front looks moderate today so do not take big decisions. It is best you cooperate with your advisor as there can be unexpected things with close. Do not take any major decision as it may backfire. It is best to stay aware of the people around you. If there is an opportunity coming your way, do take it up as it might prove to be beneficial.

Capricorn Health Today Your health proves to be very moderate right now so it is advised that you must continue your set routine. It is best you do not take any major steps when concerned with your health these days. The health charts are shown to be pleasant for you so you can expect positive news related to it but can also turn bad if not taken proper care. It is advised you consult an expert to get your routine back on track and get health check-up done to be double sure of your current health status.

Capricorn Love Life Today This is the good time to take your partner out or make some plans, as the romantic front looks very good. You can also expect a surprise from your partner but it is best to keep your expectations high as there can be some interesting turn. Go for the outing you’ve had in mind for some time. Also, it is advisable to take the decision wisely.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

