Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 4, 2022: Start of new things

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The week should get off to a good start for Capricorns. Professionally, you might be happy with how things look. You probably put forth your best effort at work and win over your superiors. The state of your finances is likely to improve. You could get richer if you put your money into profitable schemes. The time is now to start improving your health by breaking bad habits. Be mindful of your current health status. If you and your partner have only recently begun dating, the week could mark a decisive shift in the direction of a permanent union. Reinvent yourself and bring fresh energy into the relationship if you want it to succeed. Be wary of making firm plans to vacation with pals. Property disputes could get bogged down by legal disputes. Nevertheless, the potential exists for Capricorn students to achieve great success in their chosen fields this week.

Capricorn Finance Weekly

Joint ventures can be very profitable for Capricorns this week. Now is a good time to move forward with talks of a partnership, especially with a foreign company. A new client can be a boon to your company's bottom line.

Capricorn Family Weekly

This week, tensions within the family may rise on the family estate. Disagreements can be worked out healthily through open discussions with loved ones. If you want to keep the peace in your household, avoid making any rash decisions or using any harsh language.

Capricorn Career Weekly

Capricorns are natural leaders and achievers in the workplace. It's not just that you're lucky but look and feel great. This week, you may succeed in business and social circles because of your charisma and drive.

Capricorn Health Weekly

If you're worried about your health, it's essential to pay attention to the signals your body is sending you through food. Participating in physical activities like Pilates or joining a gym can help you feel better both physically and mentally.

Capricorn Love Life Weekly

Some Capricorns can take a short trip this week. Get out of the house and spend some quality time with your significant other; it'll do you both good. The love and devotion of your partner will make you feel special and valued.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

