Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 4, 2022: Time to fulfil your dreams

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It seems to be an excellent day and you may buy the home of your dreams today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may feel good vibes and positive energy all day long. Some may try to clear backlogs at work. You are in an excellent position on the financial front, so you may spend on luxury and comfort. Homemakers may be busy with home decoration and maintenance work. Some fun-filled trips are on the cards. Everything seems okay, but some family issues may bother you. It may need a third party to resolve these issues, so seek help from relatives or someone close.

Those who have been facing a health issue for a long time, they may recover soon. Some foreign trips may prove beneficial for your business growth. Avoid lending money to someone today.

How have planets planned your day?

Capricorn Finance Today:

Huge gain from old properties is indicated. The day may bring various opportunities to expand your business and boost your income. Improvement in your finances is indicated. There is a bright prospect of buying a property today.

Capricorn Family Today:

It’s not a good day on the family front. You may spend time in home maintenance or repair work. Some ongoing family problems may need your time and attention.

Capricorn Career Today:

You may encounter some challenging circumstances on the work front. Your level of professionalism may be appreciated by seniors at work. You may get a lively environment and support from co-workers that may prove helpful to overcome work difficulties.

Capricorn Health Today:

Today, the planets may be in your favor and reward you with good health. You may feel cheerful and active all day long and spend time meeting with best buddies and people inspire you to do the best things.

Capricorn Love Life Today:

Your partner may pamper you and give all the attention you need. You may feel lucky with his or her presence. Some may plan an outing to create interesting and wonderful moments together.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

