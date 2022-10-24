Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 24, 2022: Deal patiently with relationships

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)Dear Capricorn, today may be just an average day on the financial front. You may invest in various schemes so as to save income tax. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may need guidance from a financial expert or someone experienced in your home or friend circle. Stars may be in your favor and so you may get many work opportunities to work with some foreign clients. However, the day may not be good on the family front. Your parents may not be happy with your achievements. You may not have time to meet your old buddies, relatives and neighbors. It may be good for you to avoid stretching any silly matter or taking it too far as the day may bring problems in relationships.

Capricorn Finance Today Capricorn, deciding not to make investments in new business projects may be in your favor today. You may flourish if you are into an online business. Do devote adequate time and energy to your work and you may have decent margins.

Capricorn Family Today You may not receive family support in a new venture that you may be planning. There may be some disputes among family members, not even a trip down the memory lane may bring the loved ones together.

Capricorn Career Today Your colleague may show some interest in you today. This may sound crazy but it may be good for you. The day may be productive for you dear Capricorn. This may boost your confidence and motivate you to do better and execute your ideas.

Capricorn Health Today Your health may remain good. You may aim towards total fitness. You may manage your exercise routine well. To stay healthy, there may be some strict changes that you may bring in your lifestyle. You may love this new world of self-awareness.

Capricorn Love Life Today You may go to some exotic place with your loved one. There may be a piece of good news to cheer you on the romantic front. You may not have any difference of opinion with your beloved. A candle light dinner may do wonders in getting into the mood.Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

