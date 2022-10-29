Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 29, 2022: Seek advice

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Invest some time in your career today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, If you have taken a gap year or been freelancing for a long time, a lot of uncertainty regarding your future prospects is hovering over your head. Don't let the situation overwhelm you for no good reason because it could easily be dealt with if you put your thinking cap on. If you are completely not sure about the kind of industry you want to pursue in the future, you should have a conversation with an elderly person or sign up for a career counselling session. Keep in mind that if there is a problem, there will always be a solution. You just need to look in the right direction. Your finances are efficient. You have opened several doors to earning a handsome income. Clients are satisfied with your work and so are the companies. Then why are you sitting upon the things you don’t currently have instead of celebrating the things you already have?

Capricorn Health Today

You are healthy enough to lead a life worry free and with ease. Today you feel exquisitely good internally. Take your vitamins.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your earnings are not confined to one particular agency or client. There are several mediums to earn a good amount of money. Invest your assets efficiently.

Capricorn Career Today

Although you have good earning methods, you are not quite fulfilled. You seek for future stability instead. Analyse the situation and seek advice.

Capricorn Family Today

A family member would help you in a very important matter today. They could be the ultimate guide you have been waiting for. Listen to their words carefully!

Capricorn Love Life Today

You are unable to share your inner feelings with your partner all the time. This could cause a problem in your relationship. Your partner needs to know a little bit about you in order to understand you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

