Capricorn Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 9

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Day may turn out excellent as stars are in your favor. There are so many things to accomplished and you are all set to taste the flavor of success. You may shine on the professional front and impress seniors with your communication skills. You should take a chance with your creativity and ideas on the professional front. It is important to consider resources, energy, money and time you should invest in your new business. Think about long term goals.

Deep conversation with friend may fill you with new energy. Taking care of your health should be your first priority. Neglecting any sort of minor health issue may cost you a lot, so be careful.

What else is there to know about the day? Find out below:

Capricorn Finance Today

This is a normal day on the financial front. You may have to lend money to your friend in need. Some may explore property options to invest their money for good returns in the future.

Capricorn Family Today

Day may bring mixed results on the family front. A cousin may stay at your place and it may bring immense pleasure to you. Someone in family may get engaged or married soon, so be ready to enjoy and celebrate.

Capricorn Career Today

This is a lucky day for freelancers. You may find new business partner and a way to expand your business. Bonus or increment is foreseen for some. There is nothing wrong in making bold choices in order to plan a bright future.

Capricorn Health Today

This is a good day on the health front. hygiene and cleanliness may be in your mind. Some may start working on their mental health.

Capricorn Love Life Today

This is a suitable day on the love front and you may get chance to spend a wonderful day with your spouse or lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026