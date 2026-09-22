...
...
Next Story

Capricorn Horoscope Today, September 22, 2026: You may get praise today, but consistency matters more than decisions

Capricorn Horoscope Today: If you are meeting clients, attending a gathering or representing your work publicly, your presence is likely to make an impression.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026, 04:10:16 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Capricorn Horoscope (Canva)
Capricorn Horoscope (Canva)

The Moon remains in Capricorn in your first house for the practical day, making you more visible, more emotionally responsive and more aware of how others are reading your mood. The day may open doors a little more easily than usual, and it supports recognition, helpful responses and a stronger social presence. Even so, do not confuse momentum with certainty. Some moments can feel clear and rewarding, while others bring mild confusion or second thoughts, especially when too many opinions reach you at once. If you are meeting clients, attending a gathering or representing your work publicly, your presence is likely to make an impression. Business people may receive enquiries, fresh orders or renewed interest from different sources, but careful verification remains wise. Venus in your tenth house adds polish and helps professional interactions. Saturn is in Pisces, your third house, as an ongoing slow transit, asking for disciplined communication, realistic planning and steady effort in travel, paperwork and daily coordination. Rahu is in Aquarius, your second house, and Ketu is in Leo, your eighth house, as ongoing slow transits, making money decisions and shared matters slightly unpredictable, so think twice before trusting impulse or incomplete information.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

You are likely to attract attention today, but not every signal around you will be easy to read. If you are in a relationship, your partner may appreciate your warmth and leadership, yet may also need you to slow down before deciding something important on behalf of both of you. Avoid assuming that your first instinct is the only correct one. If single, social settings, work circles or public events may bring interesting interactions, but take time to understand the other person’s reliability. A commitment conversation may arise, but it is better handled after proper reflection. Enjoy the attention, but let trust build through actions, not just mood.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Career matters are favored if you pair confidence with review. This can be a good day for presentations, meetings, interviews, business development and sending proposals, because people are more likely to notice your capability. Those in business may find orders, enquiries or customer interest coming from more than one channel. Still, do not skip the small print, delivery terms or cost calculations. Students may feel motivated and ready to perform, but concentration improves when they follow a timetable instead of jumping between subjects. This is also a useful day for asking for feedback, reconnecting with a mentor or presenting completed work. Appreciation or positive feedback may come, but the real gain is in proving consistency. Reflect before locking in an important decision.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Your energy is better than average, but emotional highs can make you overcommit. Watch the gap between how strong you feel in the morning and how tired you become by evening. If the schedule is full, keep meals regular and do not depend only on tea or coffee to carry you through. Too much social interaction may leave you mentally crowded, so allow short quiet breaks. Gentle stretching, fresh air and an earlier night can help you stay balanced. A steady pace will support you more than trying to do everything brilliantly at once.

Tip for the Day:

Use today’s visibility well, but verify every important detail twice.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

horoscope todayhoroscope 2026astrologycapricornhoroscope capricornsun signszodiac sign
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Capricorn Horoscope Today, September 22, 2026: You may get praise today, but consistency matters more than decisions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks