Capricorn Horoscope Today, September 29, 2022: Some bright prospects on the rom

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Today, Capricorn natives may come across some bright prospects on the romantic front. It may bring a sense of adventure and excitement to your life. Some of you may settle down in matrimony with the consent of both sets of parents. Enjoy the intimacy. This is a favourable time to invest in the stock market and trading as you are likely to obtain substantial profits. You will receive small success on the professional front and your opponents are likely to be active and offer you stiff competition at the office. Capricorn natives are encouraged to remain alert to their competition. Any laxity may catch you unprepared for their harmful designs. There is likely to be an increase in your comforts today as you spend lavishly on home decor. Capricorn natives are also likely to undertake a long journey to meet a distant kin or attend a family celebration.

Capricorn Finance Today Businessmen, on the other hand, are likely to obtain strong outcomes on the financial front. Their projects or ventures main gain momentum and steady profits may roll in. Your hands will be full and money will continue to grow. You are also likely to see an increase in regular income.

Capricorn Family Today The day may bring comfort and happiness to the family of Capricorn natives. You could purchase an electronic gadget to increase home comfort. The relationship with your distant relatives is also likely to improve as you extend the olive branch.

Capricorn Career Today Avoid being overconfident about things as it may backfire things on the career front. Hidden adversaries may create difficulties in your professional path and achievement of objectives; therefore, you are urged to be careful about the same.

Capricorn Health Today Today, Capricorn individuals are likely to become spiritual and may indulge in some form of charity by helping the needy. Your immunity might remain low today. Take a proper diet and include physical exercise in your daily routine.

Capricorn Love Life Today It is a fortunate day for single Capricorn natives as they are likely to meet their better half. You may enjoy interacting with someone you find appealing on the romantic front. An unusual circumstance may spark a new connection, setting the ball rolling for a new romance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

