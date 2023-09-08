Career Horoscope Today for September 8, 2023: Academic achievement is predicted

Aries: Your stars tell you to be more confident in your workplace. You have been reserved and focused only on your job, but now is the time to change it. You must start taking initiative beyond your job to make your voice heard. Your coworkers may not motivate you to do the same. But you have to be self-motivated to come out of your shell. There are chances that a new, higher position will open up, and you will be considered for it. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.(Pixabay)

Taurus: Today is the day to think through how your job makes you feel. You need to tap on any unintended negative feelings about your job. If you identify any, ask yourself how to change such feelings. Try appreciating the good feelings, but don’t overlook the negatives. Your goal should be to enjoy every aspect of your job and identify the gaps if they are the roadblocks in your journey.

Gemini: Reflecting on your coworkers should be on your agenda today. Assess the nature of your relationship with your coworkers–is it easy or tough? Knowing the type of your relationship with coworkers will go a long way in helping you perform better. As per your stars, you may also face some difficulties at your workplace, which would lead to a temporary setback. It is advised to keep yourself calm during those times.

Cancer: Dissatisfaction may be the major feeling you will experience today. Today, your performance may be dissatisfactory to yourself and your superior. However, your coworker may support you by supporting you before your superior. This will ultimately strengthen your bond with your coworker. You may also end up your day hanging out with some of your coworkers, which was exactly what you needed.

Leo: A new job opportunity will come your way and make you question many things. You may think through the opportunity to assess your growth potential. However, your colleagues may discourage you from taking up the offer. This will lead to some confusion. Try introspecting every aspect of the new opportunity and make up your mind about what to do. Whatever you decide will determine your future.

Virgo: Lack of inspiration may surround you today as your stars guide you to explore new forms of motivation. You might not enjoy doing your job as the monotonous work makes you feel like a robot. It is advised to take a break today and look through other doors of inspiration. You may discover a new wave of stimulus which would later make your job interesting. In the process, refrain from oversharing with your coworkers, as it may land you in trouble.

Libra: Take the opportunity to upskill yourself in your professional field. You have only focused on your performance without contributing time for skill development. Try to be more expressive in your job and convey your concerns upright. It is suggested that you step away from office politics as it may affect your performance and lead to subpar results. Your better performance may open your prospects for high-pay incentives.

Scorpio: Your earnings from your profession may experience a downfall today. You must manage your earnings wisely, whether from your salary or the bonus. However, there is a possibility that you can earn more incentives in the future. But for now, you may have to keep your earnings in check. Your workplace today may attract a lot of gossip, which may delay your work. A new mentor will be assigned to you who will majorly impact your life.

Sagittarius: The work commitments will again take a toll on your health and personal life. There is a significant need for a work-life balance, which you will realise today. Your workaholic nature always lands you with abundant work and no rest. Today, rest for a while and practise doing things differently. Doing things more effectively will help you keep your work commitments.

Capricorn: Take the time today to introspect what you need from your career. Let go of the job that is making you extremely unhappy in life. Whether you are tired of feeling unvalued or being bullied by your coworkers, you can stop it. You may even get signals today that suggest you look for a better career opportunity. If you get closer to any new opportunity today, don’t let it slip away so easily.

Aquarius: One of the co-workers you have considered your close confidant may deceive you by joining hands with your competitors. This shocking revelation may make your day bad and even hamper your scheduled important meetings. It’s better not to take any chances and reschedule all-important work for later. On the other hand, you will also discuss scheduling your career growth with your manager.

Pisces: There are prospects of you arguing with your senior management. You must refrain from indulging in one as it may have irreversible consequences. If any moment of conflict arises, it is suggested that you try solving it with formal communication. While dealing with it, you may also close a deal with a high-profile client, which would be a remarkable achievement in your career.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

