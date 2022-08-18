Celebrity Horoscopes: Famous personalities born under Capricorn

As per astrological interpretations, hard work and courage are not only the factors that worked right for successful people, their sun signs and planetary positions have a say in that. Every zodiac sign represents a certain set of personality traits that these celebrities have utilised to reach where they are now.

Capricorn, the tenth sign and the last earth sign of the zodiac accommodate numerous celebrities who have grabbed global attention for their lifestyle and personality. People born on or between December 22 and January 20 come under Capricorn and are ambitious, Organised, hardworking and extremely driven individuals. Sometimes, mischievous troublemakers, Capricorns are enthusiastic about life and are go-getters.

What if I say, all the successful people do share common personality traits with each one of us? Let me introduce to you 3 Indian celebrities who were born under Capricorn, to whom you share the sun sign as well as personality traits:

Deepika Padukone

The diva, the most successful actress of this decade and one of the highest paid in the industry, Deepika Padukone is a Capricorn, born on 5 January 1986. She is charming, ambitious and the go-getter Capricorn who was featured in the list of the Nation's most popular personalities and Time’s the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 and 2022. From her first film, Om Shanti Om in 2007 to now, the sportswoman turned actress has been sure nation's favourite. Her most discussed films include Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Chhapaak among many others.

Salman Khan

The big boss of Bollywood was born on 27 December 1965 and is a Capricorn persona as he is benevolent and hardworking. Known as one of the most commercially successful actors of Bollywood, he has won many awards and fanbases during his career spanning over thirty years. From his debut film Biwi Ho To Aisi to the date, he never failed to woe his audience with his physique and skills. His films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, etc had a lasting impact on the Indian audience.

Hrithik Roshan

Known for his extraordinary dancing skills, Hrithik Roshan was born on 10 January 1974. He is a dedicated and disciplined person, like any other Capricorns. Often featured as one of the most handsome men in the world, his style and skills have a wide range of fan bases extending to millennials even. His remarkable performance in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Jodhaa Akbar and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is enough for him to stay evergreen and amaze his fans even now.