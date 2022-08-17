Celebrity Horoscopes: Famous personalities born under Scorpio

If fame and stardom are how we perceive a successful life, then there are some factors that helped them achieve that success. As per astrological interpretations, hard work and courage are not only the factors that worked right for successful people, their sun signs and planetary positions have a say in that.

Scorpio is the eighth zodiac sign, originating from the constellation of Scorpius. As per the Western zodiac, Scorpio comes in the period between October 23 – November 22. Known for their intense and deep emotions, they behave just like water/ocean since they are an important member of the Water sign group. Scorpios are mysterious, passionate, fearless, poise, loyal and possessive.

Scorpio also houses numerous celebrities who have grabbed global attention for their style and personality. There are some personality traits that all Scorpios share that these celebrities have utilised to reach where they are now. Let me introduce to you 3 Indian celebrities who were born under Scorpio, to whom you share the sun sign as well as personality traits:

Shah Rukh Khan

The 'Badshah of Bollywood', the epitome of success and luxury is born on November 2, 1965. He is witty, self-made and fearless falling rightly under the Scorpio zodiac sign. He has done a phenomenal job in Bollywood, spanning from his first debut film Deewana to the recent Zero, appearing in more than 80 films. He has earned wide recognition for his performance including the prestigious Padma Shri, Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the Govt. of France and the Legion of Honour. His films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil to Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan, are evergreen and most loved films in Bollywood.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The stunning, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born on November 1, 1973, under the Scorpio sign. Her beauty has no boundary, she is the glam, perfection and fineness that nation seeks. To win the Miss World title in 1994 to remain voted as the most beautiful woman in the world is not a cakewalk. Her fashion sense, acting skills, pregnancy and everything about her is news. The royal bahu is poise, loyal, ambitious, and fierce like a true Scorpio. Her most recognised films include Iruvar, Jeans, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,Devdas,Jodhaa Akbar and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil among others.

Sushmita Sen

Beauty with brain, Sushmita Sen is a Scorpio person born on November 19, 1975. A single mum to two adopted daughters, she is a perfect Scorpio who is fierce, passionate and straightforward. Being the first Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant, she has managed her stardom and personal life striking the right balance. She has beautifully and fearlessly handled the most recent controversy about her love life. She is never concerned about the stereotypical understandings and doesn’t give a thought to what the world would think. Her performance in Biwi No.1, Sirf Tum, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Aarya has won wide recognition.