Capricorn Horoscope for 30 June 2025: Your official success may be backed by a hike in the role

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing matches your courage Fix love issues and keep a watch on the activities at work that will lead to career growth. Minor financial issues will come up and health is also a concern. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Spare time for the lover and you both will share all emotions together. Ensure you deliver good results at the office. Both health and wealth demand more attention.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Avoid egos in the relationship and be sensitive towards the partner. Your lover will trust your commitment, and it is also good to spend more time together. Some love affairs will develop minor issues over egos, but you need to take the initiative to settle them before the day ends. Married females will have communication issues with the parents of their spouse today. If you have recently broken your heart, this is the right time to find a good match.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your official success will be backed by a hike in the role. Some lucky natives can expect additional responsibilities that may give them opportunities to grow. Continue putting in hard work, and you may also expect a hike in salary or promotion. Your negotiation skills will work out in handling foreign clients. Those who handle managerial roles should be careful to take up new projects in the second part of the day. Businessmen will also be lucky to sign new partnership deals that will help in business expansions.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may stop you from taking crucial financial decisions today. Do not spend a large amount on luxury items. You should also be careful about financial discussions with friends, which may turn into arguments. Some females will be successful in inheriting a part of the ancestral property, but this may create a ruckus in the relationship with relatives and siblings.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up but they won’t impact the routine life. There will be viral fever, sore throat, or pain in joints. Seniors will require consulting a doctor for digestion issues and children may also have oral health issues today. Always prefer people with positive vibes to stay mentally healthy. You also need to drink plenty of water today while skipping alcohol and aerated drinks.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)