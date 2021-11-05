Diwali & money matters: Auspicious timings and lucky sun signs

Today, Moon will be placed in Libra sign (ruled by Venus). It will be positioned in Vishakha nakshatra (ruled by Jupiter). Pratipada tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation which is highly auspicious for all business activities and investments like those in real estate, land or new projects.

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn and Aquarius moon sign can plan to initiate new projects and investments. Traveling is also beneficial.

Aries, Cancer, Libra and Pisces moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius moon sign can plan limited activities relating to finance.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 8 am to 10 am.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12 pm to 1:20 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 1:25 pm to 2:45 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 4:10 pm to 5:25 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 10:42 pm to 12:03 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 11:40 am to 1:45 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 2:50 pm to 4:05 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 9 am to 10:40 am is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON