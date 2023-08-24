Find out what the Virgo season means and how to work with it

When is the Virgo Season?

Virgo season starts on August 23, 2023, and goes until September 22, 2023. During this time, we're encouraged to embrace the qualities of the Virgo zodiac sign. It's like stepping into a new role that helps us understand ourselves and the world better.

The zodiac is split into two parts. The first half, from Aries to Virgo, is about discovering who we are as individuals. The second half, from Libra to Pisces, deals with our connections to others and the world. Virgo, the sixth sign, marks a sort of midpoint in this journey. It follows the bold Leo season and invites us to reflect and integrate what we've learned.

How to work with Virgo Season

To make the most of the Virgo season, we need to tap into our inner Virgo traits. It's like unlocking our unique purpose and direction. Virgo encourages us to use our talents in practical ways. It asks us to bring our divine qualities into the real world and think about how we can contribute positively. How can we use our gifts to support ourselves and make a meaningful impact?

Virgo season influences your daily life the most. Virgo is about being clear and purposeful. It's about understanding that the journey itself is important and that every experience shapes us. This season is like a time for fine-tuning. It's about shedding what doesn't serve us and getting to the core of who we truly are.

Virgo's energy is about refining yourself through your habits and routines. It's a time to consider how you care for yourself—body, mind, and emotions. How do you show up for yourself each day? This is what Virgo represents.

What does the Virgo season mean?

Virgo is also about recognizing the potential in everything, including yourself. During this season, every step you take is intentional, moving you towards growth and improvement. It's about organizing, planning, and setting habits that elevate you.

However, sometimes Virgo's focus on perfection can make us forget to appreciate the beauty in the present moment. It can also make us overly critical of ourselves and others, especially in matters of love.