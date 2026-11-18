If you enjoy watching the night sky, November has something special in store for you. The next Full Moon will arrive on November 24, just two days before Thanksgiving in the United States. This year's Beaver Moon will also mark the beginning of a three-month run of consecutive Supermoons, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. Supermoon November 2026 date, timing and how to watch in US. (Reuters)

The lunar event offers a fresh opportunity to watch the Moon appear slightly larger and brighter than usual. Here is when you can see it, why November's Full Moon is special and what else you can spot in the night sky.

Also Read Two Supermoons are still coming in 2026: What the final 3 Full Moons mean for astrology followers

When is the next Full Moon in November 2026? The next Full Moon will reach peak illumination on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 9:53 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST), according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

Since the Moon reaches its fullest phase during the morning, you can catch it looking nearly full on the evenings of November 23 and 24. Check your local moonrise time for the best viewing opportunity.

Why is November's Beaver Moon the first of three Supermoons? According to Space.com, November's Full Moon or the Beaver moon will begin a sequence of three consecutive Supermoons, with the next two arriving in December 2026 and January 2027.

A Supermoon occurs when a Full Moon happens close to the Moon's nearest point to Earth, known as perigee. This position can make the Moon appear slightly larger and brighter than an average Full Moon.

The Old Farmer's Almanac estimates that a Supermoon can appear up to 8% larger in diameter and 16% brighter than a typical Full Moon. However, you may not notice a dramatic difference without comparing photographs.

Also Read Full Moon November 2026: A rare Supermoon arrives just before Thanksgiving. Here's what to know

What makes November's Full Moon interesting for skywatchers? The November Full Moon will also appear close to the Pleiades star cluster on November 24, according to Time and Date.

You can look for this group of stars near the Moon after sunset. However, the bright lunar light may make some of the cluster's fainter stars harder to see.

How to watch the November Full Moon in the US? You do not need a telescope or special equipment to enjoy this lunar event. Find a location with a clear view of the eastern horizon and limited artificial light.

Try watching around moonrise, when the Moon sits close to the horizon. You can also check local weather conditions and use a moonrise calculator to plan your viewing. And with two more Supermoons expected in the coming months, November offers the first chance to enjoy this three-part lunar spectacle.