Gemini Daily Horoscope for August 24, 2022: Start your day on a healthy note

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Gemini natives will most likely start their day on a healthy note as today you will realise that your minor health issues have been cured. However, you must not take things for granted and continue your healthy routine as this will be beneficial in the long run. Your work environment will be positive and this will enhance your productivity. You can expect appreciation at work. Things will be happy and jubilant in the family for Gemini natives. All the senior members of your family may be in a good mood and this will fill the atmosphere at home with positive vibes and happiness. You can expect a great as far as your love life is concerned. Your love life will keep blooming and there is nothing to worry about in your future with your spouse or partner. You are advised to plan a vacation to shed all your worries. During the trip, you must enjoy the beauty around you. Some hindrances on the journey are foreseen for Geminis. Most probably, you may experience gains concerning an ancestral property. Students will enjoy the day. You are advised to be more careful with your finances as things might not be satisfactory today.

Gemini Finance Today On the economic front, things might a bit difficult and unpleasant for Gemini natives. You are advised to stay calm and consult an expert before taking any decisive action. Plan your budget carefully and things will be in your favour very soon. All you need to know is to be very careful with your money matters and refrain from lending money to your friends.

Gemini Family Today Your family will be a great source of happiness today. The day will be filled with joy on the domestic front for Gemini natives. The time is great to plan a family dinner and make the day special. The get-together will most likely keep everyone in a good mood and you will enjoy the company of your loved ones.

Gemini Career Today Things will be good on your professional front. Be extra cautious and you will see the benefits. Your hard work and dedication will win hearts at work. Gemini natives are advised to grab new opportunities. You will most likely be appreciated by the seniors.

Gemini Health Today Gemini natives will most likely have a great day on the health front. The day may be good for those who have been suffering from minor issues as they feel relief. You have been taking good care of your physical self and the results will be satisfactory. You are advised to add yoga to your daily routine.

Gemini Love Life Today Love is in the air for Gemini natives today. On the romantic front, things will in your favour and there is nothing to worry about. You can plan a dinner to enjoy the day with your spouse or partner. You can make the day special for them by planning a surprise for them.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

