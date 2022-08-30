Gemini Daily Horoscope for August 30, 2022: Overall a good day for you

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Today may be an overall good day Gemini as you may feel relaxed with regards to money, career and family. There may be no financial issues and you may be able manage all expenses including the unexpected ones. You may receive support from your family. There may be love all around. An outing in the evening seems possible. You may have an incredible time with your near ones. Your work may get you due respect and you may feel on top of the world. Your hard work may be paid in terms of a family vacation or a luxury vehicle. Your exercise regime may help you achieve the fitness that you aspired for. You may focus more on eating raw veggies and fruits.Gemini Finance Today You may move forward with confidence and may get good results in financial matters. Your position may be steady and you may enjoy this stability. Your analytical skills may help you take wise decisions.

Gemini Family Today Today, may be an amazing day as you may enjoy a good rapport with everyone around you. Be it your family or friends, everyone may praise you for your humble and polite nature. There may be something refreshingly coming your way.

Gemini Career Today You may be appreciated by your superiors. You may request for some reward in terms of promotions. There are chances that you may get that. You may also get an overseas opening, which may give your career a real boost.

Gemini Health Today You may be even more conscious of not only physical well-being but also mental health. You may join a meditation center and also become a member of a gym. You may feel a drastic change in your personality. You may be at peace with your own self.

Gemini Love Life Today It may be an average day with no major highs or lows. You may have to remember that joint efforts may prove to be beneficial in the long run. Communication with your loved one may improve and you may stay neutral.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

