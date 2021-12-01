Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 01: React calmly and speak politely!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

"Curiosity kills the cat" is what you have to be careful about today. Being a social butterfly, you can talk to anyone about anything. You are good with making adjustments at your own will. Being governed by Mercury you tend to express emotions externally. Communication is the key for you. You are a great influencer who can make others accept your beliefs. Try to strike a balance between your individuality and powers. A mountain is on call for you. So, pack your tents and be ready for the travel.

Gemini Finance Today

Your stars show some turbulence in the gentle transitions of finance. There is still time for your financial sphere of influence to shine bright through the charts. If planning to purchase a property hold a little and think before you act.

Gemini Family Today

You may feel like your family is the bane to your existence today. Disputes are a part of life, no need to feel too bad for things you cannot control. Any problem big or small in a family starts with bad communication. So, try to react calmly and speak politely.

Gemini Career Today

The position of stars together with the indications of your celestial animals shows you getting the desired results as thought. There may be some slight ups and downs but you will succeed in overcoming them by using your abilities. There are chances of you receiving good news soon.

Gemini Health Today

You may feel as "fit as a fiddle" for today with all smiles and happiness circling you. Having a clean bill of health may make you more active and energetic, all alive and kicking.

Gemini Love Life Today

You are likely to feel the "sun on both sides" in your love life today. Be grateful to your cards today as it got a little bit to do with their positions, your fate and all that's written in the stars.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

