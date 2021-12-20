Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 20: Avoid any miscommunication

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Hey Gemini, are the twins aligned or still running in different directions of thought process? It's okay to analyze the things around you decisively to make the best choice. You have recently built new interests and hobbies to tickle your mind. The crowd finds you as an element to add fun to the place. Your ability to talk and have an opinion about anything that exists represents you as a true conversationalist. Your adaptability and value for expression are going to help you fit into the new group setting. Keep enjoying yourself. We are learning this from your presence and way to live life to the fullest. Being conscious of the actions against words is the key.

Gemini Finance Today

You have been behaving well with your impulses to shop around and enjoy carefreely. The money is coming and going so fast even to notice the transactions. Be mindful of your expenses today.

Gemini Family Today

You will have a collaborative day with your family. Have dinner together to catch up with all the life updates with your family members. If you have something in your mind it's a good day to disclose that to your family.

Gemini Career Today

The vibes are a little off on the professional level. Conflicts are rising between the employees and authorities. Communicate your message in a well constructive manner to avoid any miscommunication at your workplace.

Gemini Health Today

You are taking good care of yourself physically. Reduce the alcohol intake to decrease body’s toxicity. Get proper rest to reduce some stress. Also, call your nutritionist and create a new diet chart.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your partner might surprise you today. So be prepared, it's good not to have all the answers to your What's and Why's? Your Love has all the intentions to sweep you off of your feet today. Enjoy your day!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Rosy Brown

