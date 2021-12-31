Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 31: Be flexible, plans can change

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your zodiac represents that having countless lovely traits may fall light behind the irresistible habit of being a bit inflexible. You may not admit to the fact but yes all your efforts and soft skills will feel a loss to compensate for this one loss. Remember pouring your famous flavours into every task you will eventually find yourself out of the doldrums which were yet to be experienced. Make the people drawn toward you. Be flexible and understanding and the spoiled plans won’t be able to ruin your day. Carry your inquisitive traits where ever you go but, just don’t be overly analytical.

Gemini Finance Today

There’s much to celebrate; your stars are busy this week. You are soon going to have great luck with monetary matters. It’s a good day to look for property and land investments.

Gemini Family Today

A day where your family may need your attention. Continue to highlight the power of self–expression, kindness and love. It may make things return to equilibrium at a smooth pace.

Gemini Career Today

The focus on career needs to continue. You’re busy and productive and going places. You could find yourself in a sudden, heated argument. Try to take your time in all work-related discussions, choose your words carefully, and strive to listen as well.

Gemini Health Today

Giving a little amount of your time to exercise is what stops you from giving your time to illness. You may find yourself above the skies, feeling all good physically and mentally. Try drinking hot drinks and you will go through the day well.

Gemini Love Life Today

You know what keeps you bonded Gemini. It’s the fact that you and your partner are made of the same stardust. Your deep understanding and caring attitude towards each other’s make you trust and support without a doubt. Be mad in love!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026