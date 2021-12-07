Gemini Daily Horoscope for December 6: Life is doing good

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are curious and mischievous of all the 12 signs. These are the characteristics that make you fun to be around. You have a childlike personality who loves to behave and be as they wish. You have an intellectual and creative side that invokes seriousness and passion in you time after time. You perfectly demonstrate the duality of life. The 'good' and 'bad' or 'right' and 'wrong'. You are an intuitive being who is full of raw emotions ready to burst out. You teach everyone how to be upfront about their needs and just let loose.

Gemini Finance Today

The finance sector is excellent. You can earn great rewards out of nowhere, this is going to be an extremely unexpected person. Today is the day when you can purchase a little gift for someone you love out of your savings.

Gemini Family Today

The family is doing good. You have their full support in all the challenges that can give you a knock at the door. You can be invited to a family function or gathering today so pick your dresses.

Gemini Career Today

You will be a little extra focused on your work than the usual day. Your hard work is recognized and valued. If you are preparing for competitive exams. The results can be positive.

Gemini Health Today

You are taking good health of your body that will reflect super soon. For now, keep making new goals and aim to achieve them within the set timeframe. Avoid catching cold and take medicines if you want to save your day from headaches.

Gemini Love Life Today

You are usually the pampered one in your relationships. Let your partner know that you can make their day with the role reversal. Have a fun time. You can go out to watch a movie that you both like.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

