Gemini Daily Horoscope for Feb 11: Be thankful for blessings

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your bold decisions are likely to bring certain sudden changes in your personal and professional life. But, don’t be worried and insecure. Your bold personality may help you in a crisis. Avoid travelling to a foreign land as it may lead to certain complications. An unplanned foreign trip has several unforeseen risks. You must learn to forgive and forget to move ahead with peace. Your determination and courage are likely to change your life. Avoid blame-game and have courage to admit your mistakes. Remember to show compassion and gratitude towards the underprivileged even during the most challenging moments you experience. Use your communication skills to benefit others and keep your ego aside. Avoid planning and embrace each day as it comes. You are likely to overcome every challenge and emerge a winner. Count and be thankful for blessings and enjoy the affection showered by your loved ones.

Gemini Finance Today

You may not make a big mark in your project but your seniors are likely to acknowledge your honest efforts. You will be still in two minds regarding an important project at work. You need to examine the proposal before making a firm decision.

Gemini Family Today

Health of an elderly family member may suffer further. Unpredicted controversies in family may disturb your peace of mind. The situation is likely to get more upsetting if the prevailing issues are not settled at the earliest with utmost caution.

Gemini Career Today

The planets are in your favor and all your hard work is likely to bear fruit and you will reap the benefits. Traders and shopkeepers are going to immensely benefit from a business tour. It is the best time to execute all your preconceived plans.

Gemini Health Today

For you, it’s a great time with great health. All your major health issues are likely to be resolve soon. Especially, people with joint pain may get a major relief. You have a witness freak so try to visualize the benefits of your workout both physically and mentally.

Gemini Love Life Today

It’s the right time for commitments as your love life is going to bloom. You are likely to bask under the glory of love as planetary positions are in your favor. For those who are single, Cupid may soon strike you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Red

