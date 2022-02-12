Gemini Daily Horoscope for Feb 12: Avoid any serious talk

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are going to have an average day, but some issues in your personal life may hamper your peace of mind. You can stop it from happening by sorting personal issues wisely. You will experience a positive energy today and take up a challenging task at work that you have been putting off. All your health problems will be over and you may start a new fitness regime or join gym. Some may advance their professional goals.

Those who are on trip may have wonderful experience of life and spend an excellent time with loved ones. You are advice to take care of your finances and invest your money in good deals. Someone in your friend circle may seek your advice in personal matter.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead!

Gemini Finance Today

This is a good day on the financial front. You may have enough to splurge on luxurious items and enjoy a long trip with loved ones. Some may invest in property or mutual funds.

Gemini Family Today

This is going to be cheerful day and you may make it even better by participating in organizing a get-together or party at home. Homemaker may splurge a lot in home decorating items or kitchen appliances.

Gemini Career Today

This is a fruitful day on the professional front and you need not to worry about your rivals or competitors. You have better approaches and methodologies to win the race.

Gemini Health Today

Healthwise, this is a normal day and you may start new fitness regime. You may try something new to break monotony. Meeting new people may fill you with enthusiasm and curiosity today.

Gemini Love Life Today

Day does not seem favorable to discuss anything important with partner. You may have to cancel romantic plans at the last moment due to some other important tasks.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

