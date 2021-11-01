Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 01: Stop being judgmental!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, the day promises some fun and adventure. Do not hesitate to take it up as this rollercoaster ride will make you stronger on a more psychological level. You will gain new experiences and skills, which will help you to create your own distinct path. There will be challenges to face and some tough decisions to make, but that will only be an enriching experience for you. You will spend time in learning new things and gathering knowledge to add value to your life. There will be no limit to your creativity and you will make full use of it to surge ahead with confidence. However, stop being judgmental and respect other’s opinion to win their confidence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today

You need to keep a close watch on your finances as chances of incurring losses from business are on the cards for some. Those involved in trade will see some gains. Now is the perfect time to make financial changes to prevent a crisis.

Gemini Family Today

Your relationship with your parents will improve and you are likely to spend more time in the company of kids. Peace and harmony will prevail on the domestic front today. Pursuing a hobby full-time is on the cards for some.

Gemini Career Today

On the professional front, situations will become stressful, but with your skill and perseverance, you will be able to wade through. Conditions will be favourable for your professional progress today. Make the most of them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today

On the health front, you will experience both physical and mental growth today. Healthy changes to your diet and regular physical activity will keep you fit. Yoga and meditation are likely to relax you and bring you peace of mind.

Gemini Love Life Today

Singles are likely to find love in one of their old friends. Your love will deepen and you will head towards marriage. However, do not make hasty decisions and do not fall for sensual pleasures to make it stronger and last longer.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}