Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sept 3: We have news on travel front

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You have a bubbly personality and you communicate with others very easily. You have a sharp memory and high level of intelligence. This helps you score better over the others and stay ahead in competition. You are a good listener but sometimes lack the ability to take important life decisions. On the flipside, you also possess a dual nature and become quite unpredictable under pressure. Your generous nature comes in your way and people tend to take for a ride due to your honesty and earnestness. By the end of the day, your travel plans are likely to materialize and students will have an easy going as far as their studies are concerned.

Gemini Finance Today

You are likely to acquire profits from a new business undertaking. You will receive handsome returns from old investments. Money will keep flowing in from unexpected quarters, keeping your financial situation steady.

Gemini Family Today

Your domestic life will witness some ups and downs today. Some clashes are likely between you and your siblings, but you will patiently handle the temper flareups, bringing back normalcy and tranquility in your family.

Gemini Career Today

The planets have moved in favorable positions and promise a successful run on the professional front for you. You will be handed over extra responsibilities at work, which you will carry out diligently. This will not only add to your reputation but is also likely to add to your salary increment.

Gemini Health Today

You will need to proceed with caution while consuming unhealthy foods as it may cause trouble later. Make regular exercising a part of your daily routine to stay away from weight-related diseases due to a sedentary lifestyle.

Gemini Love Life Today

Love life is likely to go in the backburner as you will be caught up in a hectic professional schedule. Today your romantic relationship is likely to experience some upheavals as your beloved might expect you to be there when they need emotional support from you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Rust

