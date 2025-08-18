Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gemini Horoscope Today for August 18, 2025: Consider new investments in the stock market

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 04:02 am IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today: Some clients may have queries, and it is your job to resolve them without hurting the business prospects.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for options to spread happiness

The day will be productive in terms of work and love. Consider new investments in the stock market, while no major health issue will also hurt you today.

Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend time together in the relationship and ensure your lover is in a good mood. Handle every professional challenge to grow in your career. Both wealth and health are also positive.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Avoid harsh conversations in the relationship. You should also be careful not to delve into the unpleasant past that may hurt your lover. You should be ready to discuss the love affair with the parents, while some relationships will see minor friction today, and this needs to be resolved before the day ends. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level can consider it. A vacation together is a great way to get to know each other, and those who are new in a relationship may consider this.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

You may come up with a new challenge at the workplace. Avoid controversies today and take the team together. Those who are into IT, healthcare, human resources, aviation, and banking will have a tight schedule. Some clients may have queries, and it is your job to resolve them without hurting the business prospects. Businessmen would find suitable partners today, especially in the second half of the day. Some students planning to go abroad for higher studies can expect a positive response from the university.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Money will not impact your day. Wealth will come in as the day progresses, and you will be able to meet many requirements. You may prefer donating to charity. Those who are keen to buy a new vehicle will find success today. You may even purchase expensive gifts for dear ones, as there won’t be a challenge in meeting the funds. Businessmen may also obtain the funds from promoters for trade expansions.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise, but avoid lifting heavy objects above the head. You should also be ready to avoid oil and greasy food. Diabetic male natives may require medical attention, while some children will also have pain in the muscles today. While at the office, do not take too much stress, which may weaken your health. Females may develop skin allergies.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today for August 18, 2025: Consider new investments in the stock market
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On